Signs of Suicidal Thoughts Seen in PTSD Brains

MONDAY, May 13, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Imagine if brain scans could show whether someone with PTSD is on the verge of suicide. Sound too far-fetched to be true?

Now, a small, new study suggests it's possible simply by tracking the way a common brain chemical is distributed across the brain.

The investigation involved fewer than 90 patients. But it nevertheless raises the possibility that at some future point new treatments could be developed to reduce suicide risk in this vulnerable group of patients.

"Individuals with mental disorders are at higher risk for suicidal thinking and actions, and currently there is not a treatment to relieve suicidal thinking in PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder]," noted study author Irina Esterlis. She is an associate professor of psychiatry at Yale University School of Medicine in West Haven, Conn.

"In fact, there are only two U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved treatments for PTSD," said Esterlis. Both are antidepressants known as SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors). But they "do not work fast, and may not work well in about half of individuals," she noted.

The new work points to a telltale type of brain activity that may unleash classic PTSD symptoms, such as the desire to avoid people or places associated with a traumatic event and/or feelings of tension.

Among those with PTSD, such symptoms can trigger suicidal thinking, Esterlis explained.

"Thus, it would be important to understand when the alteration in this [brain activity] happens, so we can 'fix' it at an optimal time," said Esterlis, who also works at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' National Center for PTSD.

The brain chemical in question is a so-called "glutamate receptor" known as mGlurR5.

Found throughout all regions of the brain, it plays a role in regulating learning, memory and sleep, experts say. Animal studies have also linked changing mGlurR5 patterns to anxiety and depression risk.

With that in mind, investigators used PET scans to monitor how these receptors behaved across five different brain regions among 29 PTSD patients, 29 patients diagnosed with major depressive disorder, and 29 healthy patients.