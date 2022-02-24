March 22, 2022 -- People with symptoms of moderate to severe depression are more likely than others to say they purchased a firearm recently or plan to do so in the future, a new study reveals.

"Since both depression and firearm ownership are major risk factors for suicide, we wanted to understand how many people have both of these risk factors," says lead author Roy H. Perlis, MD.

The pandemic could be making matters worse.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple surveys have shown that rates of depression are substantially higher than before the pandemic, and we see similar elevation in suicidal thoughts," says Perlis, a professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

On a positive note, although more people report thinking about suicide, so far, this increase has not led to more actual suicides in the United States, he says.

The survey reveals 31% of those who report moderate or more severe symptoms of depression also own a firearm. Researchers found no significant link between depression and gun ownership in general.