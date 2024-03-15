We all snack. But some snacks are better than others, especially if you’re managing type 2 diabetes or obesity.

An ideal snack gives you protein or fiber -- or both -- to help you feel full, says Gillian Culbertson, RD, certified diabetes educator at the Cleveland Clinic.

It should give you plenty of energy without too many calories. Aim for between 100 and 150 calories for women, and about 200 calories for men, with 15 to 20 grams of protein.

“Refrain from snack foods that are rich in sugars and refined carbohydrates, because of how they can boost blood sugar,” says David Grotto, RD, author of The Best Things You Can Eat. In fact, it’s a good idea to stay away from any type of sugars.

There are lots of good options. Start with these smart snacks.