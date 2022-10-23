Whether you’re a meal planner and grocery list maker or figure-it-out-as-you-go shopper, you’ll see the grocery store through different eyes when you have type 2 diabetes.

“It was a difficult process,” says Christina Herrera de Banchs, an educator in Dallas. “No one really tells you what to look out for, especially foods high in sugar. Even natural fruits are high in sugar. Doctors just tell us to eat better.”

“Better” means something different to everyone. Which foods will benefit your blood sugar? Which ones should you avoid?

Insulin resistance keeps your body from processing carbs easily, which means keeping your blood sugar in check to offset damage and disease. But there’s no special diabetes diet – no magic list of foods you can and can’t have. Managing your diabetes is about balance, and it starts on your plate.