Life With Insulin Injections

When you need insulin to manage your diabetes, that often means learning how and when to give yourself injections. The good news is that it’s easier and less painful than ever before. Kathy Bostrom, 68, has been handling injections herself for more than 15 years. She says the shot quickly becomes no big deal once you get the hang of it. “Syringes have come a long way since I started my journey,” says Bostrom, who lives in Mills River, N.C. The bigger challenge for her is “the testing, remembering to record it, and eating the right foods.” I was nervous, especially the first couple of times. (Now,) it's like putting in contacts or tying a tie. It's just a regular part of my daily routine. Tom Cullen

Tools and Supplies Injectors come in two kinds: syringes and pens. You and your doctor can pick which one is better for you. Syringes are simple and have been around the longest. But they’re also more prone to making errors, says Ellen Leschek, MD, program director of the division of diabetes, endocrinology, and metabolic diseases at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

“You have to rely on a person looking at the needle, drawing up to the correct number of units, making the correct judgment that they've got the right number of units in there, and not making a mistake in any of those steps,” Leschek says.

Injectable pens, on the other hand, are preloaded with insulin. You screw or snap on a needle to the end and dial the pen up to the dose you need. “It's a little more user-friendly and fail proof,” Leschek says. You’ll also need a few other supplies, including: A glucometer kit to test your blood sugar levels

Alcohol wipes for vial tops and your skin at the injection site

A sharps container for used needles You’ll also want have all these things in a travel pack you can take with you on the go. As a last resort, you can dispose of your used needles in a plastic bottle with a cap.