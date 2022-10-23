Growing up, Carol Gee saw the side effects of type 2 diabetes firsthand. “One family member had to get a limb amputated, and another always came down with yeast infections,” says Gee, who lives in the Atlanta area. She was told that too much sugar was the culprit, so she always watched how many sweets she ate.

So it came as a shock when she was diagnosed with diabetes herself in 2009, when she was in her 50s. “First, I had a pity party,” she laughs. Then she worked with a diabetes educator to learn how she could avoid the same complications as her loved ones.

After learning that carbs are broken down into sugar in the body, Gee scaled back on breads, pastas, and baked goods and added more fruits and veggies to her plate. She also made exercise part of her regular routine. “I’ve been living with diabetes for 13 years now and I’ve never felt healthier,” she says. “I learned from my family members that taking medicine is important, but it's not enough. It’s about lifestyle, too.”