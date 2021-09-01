9 Diabetes Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

3. Do You Think Some Carbs Don't Count?

Your body breaks down carbohydrates into simple sugars, also called glucose. It doesn't matter where these carbs came from. You need to look at total grams of carbs in your food, not just the sugar content.

“Pasta, rice, tortillas, they have a lot of glucose,” Moreno says. “They will increase your sugar levels, sometimes even more than candy.”

Natural sugars also count. It’s true that you should swap cookies for fruits. “But that doesn’t mean you can have loads of them,” Saeed says. “Moderation is key.”

Gail Nunlee-Bland, MD, chief of endocrinology at Howard University Hospital, recommends eating no more than two servings of fruit a day. And try to add more non-starchy vegetables to your meals. “The green leafy ones are better,” she says.

There’s a handy measurement to give you a better idea of which foods, including fruits and veggies, are best for your diabetes. It’s called the glycemic index (GI). The ratings tell you how likely a food is to boost your blood sugar. For example, berries are lower on the GI scale -- and lower in natural sugars -- than bananas, raisins, or grapes, Saeed says.

Labels on most packaged foods in the U.S. don't list glycemic index ratings. But you can easily find GI calculators online.

Still confused about carbs? Moreno suggests you go over your typical breakfasts, lunches, and dinners with your doctor. Tell them exactly what you eat. That gives them a clue about where you need to cut back, he says. Or ask your doctor to refer you to a dietitian who works with people who have diabetes.