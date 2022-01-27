The question "What’s for dinner?" becomes more complicated when you have diabetes. Along with budget and time, you need to think about how many grams of carbs, fat, and sugar are in a recipe, and what the meal might do to your blood sugar level. That's where a diabetes meal delivery plan can be your ally. "The right meal delivery service can take the guesswork out of eating a balanced meal," says Melissa Nieves, LND, MPH, registered dietitian and author of the Fad Free Nutrition Blog. "Sometimes people don't have the time to plan, shop for ingredients, or prepare a meal, which makes ordering from a meal service a great option."

The Pros of Using a Meal Plan Meal delivery plans offer cost savings compared to eating out, and the convenience of not having to cook yourself. They also give you more control than eating in restaurants. DID YOU KNOW? About half of your plate should be non-starchy vegetables. The other half should be divided evenly between a lean protein and a starch. "Most times, meals eaten out are high in fat, sugar, and sodium -- ingredients that people with diabetes should limit," says Sandra Arévalo Valencia, MPH, spokesperson for the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists. "Home-delivered meals that are customized for your health care needs should be lower in these nutrients."

Meal plans also make it harder to overeat. Portions are usually smaller than restaurants and require less dividing up than big-batch recipes. Still, you'll want to check how many meals come in a serving. "A lot of them come with four servings," says Eugene Arnold, program manager for the Johns Hopkins Diabetes Center's Diabetes Self-Management Training program. "If you get a meal kit made for a family, and you and your significant other eat the whole kit, you kind of defeat the purpose." Some meal delivery programs send you the ingredients ready to assemble. Others ship you a fully prepared meal that you heat and serve. But not all meal plans are equally diabetes-friendly.