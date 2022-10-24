You know managing your type 2 diabetes may bring challenges, but you shouldn’t feel this way in your doctor’s exam room. If you feel that you have unanswered questions about your condition, you may be able find ways to share your concerns and get better care. Being your own advocate and speaking up is key for managing your type 2 diabetes.

Self-advocacy is representing your own interests as you manage your condition. It will help you as you find, evaluate, and use information for your health. Learning to be your own advocate can help you feel like you’re in control of your type 2 diabetes, rather than the other way around, says Sneha Srivastava, PharmD, a certified diabetes care and education specialist in Chicago.

You want to educate yourself and put a healthy living plan into action, with the understanding that you may need to tweak your plan along the way. “Learning as much as you can about type 2 diabetes is important. It’s the knowledge plus action that leads to healthy blood sugar levels and not having the complications associated with high blood sugars,” Srivastava says.

To start, know your numbers (A1c, blood pressure, cholesterol levels) and what they mean. Get familiar with technology options you may have, Srivastava advises. There are apps and devices that can help you manage different aspects of diabetes. These include free phone apps to log what you eat or continuous glucose meters that can measure your blood sugar.

“Understand the ‘How’ and ‘Why’ of your medication,” Srivastava says. “There now are meds that help lower your blood sugar, protect your kidneys or heart, or help you get to a healthy weight. And sometimes, depending on what insurance you have or if you have insurance, there are ways to choose the right medications that are also affordable.”

Lifestyle has a big effect, too. Following your treatment plan helps prevent complications such as heart disease, nerve damage, and blindness. Habits like watching your intake of refined carbs, staying active, and managing stress can keep you off medication.

All this may seem like a big ask at first. For help, you can ask for a referral to a diabetes care and education specialist (DCES). They’ll guide you through any fears or issues and to learn what to expect at your next appointment.

