Can ‘Soda Taxes’ Improve Our Health?

A new study shows taxes on sugary beverages like soda reduce demand and are likely to improve public health.

Soda is the No. 1 source of added sugar in the American diet. Aside from the tooth decay your mother warned you about, soda and sugar-sweetened tea, fruit, and sports drinks and their added calories increase insulin resistance, obesity, and the risks of diabetes, heart disease, liver cancer, and other chronic disease, research shows.

That’s in part because sugary beverages have little nutritional value, and sugar in its liquid form can be especially unhealthy because it is so rapidly absorbed into the blood. In a 2019 study of 10 European countries, sugary beverage consumption increased the risk of premature death across all diseases and complications.

To combat the crisis, dozens of countries have taxed the beverages, and though opposition from the American beverage industry is formidable, a handful of U.S. locales have followed suit.

“Tax and price change gets you to look at your habits and think again, ‘Is this what I want to be doing?’ ” says Michael Long, SD, an associate professor of prevention and community health at George Washington University.