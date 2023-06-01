The child, a 4-year-old with autism, kept munching the dog food. Even when her parents began feeding the dog at night, the child persistently found her way to the animal’s bowl to grab the crunchy pellets.

A dietitian figured out the problem: The girl, a “selective eater” like many children on the autism spectrum, had aversions to soft, creamy foods such as peanut butter, eggs, and cheese. That meant she wasn’t getting enough protein.

But it took Drexel University’s Food Lab to devise a solution: a crunchy, protein-packed, iron-rich, Goldfish-like cracker made with “upcycled” food – in this case, the nutritionally dense sunflower-seed pomace left in the press after the oil is expelled.

The child eats them by the handful.

That’s just one of the projects developed by the Food Lab, launched in 2014 by professor Jonathan Deutsch, PhD, who teaches in the Department of Food and Hospitality Management in the College of Nursing and Health Professions.

Culinary schools groom talented chefs. Food science programs mint graduates who can analyze an ingredient’s nutritional profile or engineer new manufacturing methods. The Food Lab does both, blending hands-on culinary arts with rigorous research science in an effort to heal a broken food system, one innovative product at a time.