Four Heavenly, Heart-Healthy Entrees

Mediterranean Chicken With Artichokes, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, and Portabella

Mediterranean cuisine is one of the heart-healthiest in the world. That's because it's high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and monounsaturated fats (think olive oil), all of which help reduce LDL (or "bad") cholesterol -- and low in saturated fats, which help boost HDL (or "good") cholesterol levels. It's also a diet that celebrates love and connection: the Mediterranean tradition is to eat with friends and family, and social support may help protect against heart disease.

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

½ tsp salt

pepper

1 tsp olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 10 oz package baby portabella mushrooms, sliced

1 10 oz package frozen artichoke hearts, thawed

1/3 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes

juice from ½ fresh lemon

1 tsp dried or 2 tbsp chopped fresh thyme

Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat.

Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper and place in skillet.

Sauté chicken breasts on each side until cooked, about 8 to 10 minutes.

Remove chicken and cover to keep warm.

Add oil to the skillet over medium heat and sauté garlic, 3 to 4 minutes or until sun-dried tomatoes are tender.

Add mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and sun-dried tomatoes, and sauté for 3 minutes.

Add lemon juice and thyme; continue cooking for 3 minutes.

Serve chicken breasts topped with mushroom-artichoke mixture.

Makes: 4 servings

Nutrition Information: Per serving: Calories: 194, 28 calories from fat; 3 g fat; 1 g saturated fat; 68 mg cholesterol; 386 mg sodium; 11 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 31 g protein. Calories from fat: 14%.