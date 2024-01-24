April Williams remembers when her doctor told her she should weigh 140 to 150 pounds. At the time, she was 326 pounds, her highest weight to date. “I didn’t even weigh that in elementary school, but he still thought that’s where I should be,” says Williams, the founder of BariNation, a website for people considering weight loss surgery.

April Williams / Photo credit: Laney Bliss

Nearly 5 years later – after weight loss surgery, following a fastidious diet, daily exercise, and starting an obesity medication -- Williams was at her lowest weight of her adult life: 184 pounds. It didn’t happen in a straight line. Like many people, she went through frustrating plateaus and disheartening regains along the way. The scale has disappointed her. And getting over that was a difficult recalibration.

“I’ve had a long breakup with my scale,” says Williams, who lives in Gig Harbor, WA. “I’m not striving for a size, shape, or weight. I want to be metabolically well.” For instance, she wanted to lower her cholesterol level and her HbA1c, which checks your average blood sugar levels over the last 3 months.