Top 10 Protein Foods

Here are our picks for the best ways to get the protein your body needs.

Medically Reviewed by Carol DerSarkissian, MD on March 06, 2022
Written by Kathleen M. Zelman, RD, LD, MPH
1 min read

No doubt about it, protein is good for you -- and can even help you shed those unwanted pounds. But (and you knew there was a "but," right?), it's important to eat the right amount and the right kind of protein to get the lifelong weight-loss results you want.

Here are 10 terrific sources of lean protein:

1. Fish

2. Seafood

3. Skinless, white-meat poultry

4. Lean beef (including tenderloin, sirloin, eye of round)

5. Skim or low-fat milk

6. Skim or low-fat yogurt

7. Fat-free or low-fat cheese

8. Eggs

9. Lean pork (tenderloin)

10. Beans