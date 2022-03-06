Top 10 Protein Foods

No doubt about it, protein is good for you -- and can even help you shed those unwanted pounds. But (and you knew there was a "but," right?), it's important to eat the right amount and the right kind of protein to get the lifelong weight-loss results you want.
Here are 10 terrific sources of lean protein:
1. Fish
2. Seafood
3. Skinless, white-meat poultry
4. Lean beef (including tenderloin, sirloin, eye of round)
5. Skim or low-fat milk
6. Skim or low-fat yogurt
7. Fat-free or low-fat cheese
8. Eggs
9. Lean pork (tenderloin)
10. Beans