Top 10 Protein Foods

No doubt about it, protein is good for you -- and can even help you shed those unwanted pounds. But (and you knew there was a "but," right?), it's important to eat the right amount and the right kind of protein to get the lifelong weight-loss results you want.

Here are 10 terrific sources of lean protein:

1. Fish

2. Seafood

3. Skinless, white-meat poultry

4. Lean beef (including tenderloin, sirloin, eye of round)

5. Skim or low-fat milk

6. Skim or low-fat yogurt

7. Fat-free or low-fat cheese

8. Eggs

9. Lean pork (tenderloin)

10. Beans