July 26, 2023 – Ditching meat and eating vegetarian may lower your cholesterol, help you lose weight, and improve your blood sugar control, new research shows.

Those benefits help those of us with heart or other vascular diseases, or are at a high risk of having them.

The findings were published this week in the journal JAMA Network Open.

The results “demonstrate that consuming a vegetarian diet exerts a modest but significant effect in … reducing multiple key risk factors,” including the “bad” LDL cholesterol; HbA1c – a measure of average blood sugar over 3 months; and body weight, especially in high-risk patients, the study’s authors said.

Vegetarian diets, which exclude meat and fish, have gotten more popular in recent years, with plant-based alternatives offered more, even at mainstream fast-food chains. While the diets have been shown to benefit the heart and blood vessels in the general population, there has been little research on people who already have, or are at high risk of, heart disease.