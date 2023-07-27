July 27, 2023 – If you could take a single pill that lowered your risk of heart disease, cancer, diabetes, neurological diseases like dementia and Parkinson’s, and early death in general, would you? Bad news: There’s no medication that can do all those things. But if you believe the headlines, one food can: Extra-virgin olive oil. It may be the ultimate superfood.

“There really is no other food that offers this range of benefits,” said Mary Flynn, PhD, an associate professor at Brown University who’s been researching olive oil for more than 20 years. “There’s no medicine.”

Just this week, new research out of Harvard University showed that people who eat more than half a tablespoon a day had a 28% lower risk of dying from dementia than folks who rarely eat it.

After decades of headline-making research, the olive oil bandwagon has plenty of passengers. On TikTok, videos about drinking daily shots of olive oil have received more than 1 billion views. Several companies now offer “medical-grade” olive oil that contains higher levels of beneficial compounds. Actors Brie Larson and Chloe Grace Moretz use it to clean their faces, and Jennifer Lopez credits olive oil, not Botox, for her age-defying glow. Earlier this year, Starbucks introduced a line of coffee drinks made with extra-virgin olive oil.