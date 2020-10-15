Not All Fruits Play Well Together in Your Morning Smoothie

Sept. 12, 2023 – A daily smoothie has transformed Lindsey Seegers’s life. After doctors said her disabling long COVID would be the new normal, she sought out an expert in alternative medicine, known as a naturopath. Among her recommendations: a smoothie for breakfast, chock-full of berries, banana, cashew milk, MCT coconut oil, and other ingredients.

“As a foodie, I resented the notion of drinking a meal. I’d rather be chewing, enjoying an avocado toast. But it’s really helped me feel so good,” said Seegers, a nonprofit director in San Diego. After just a few weeks, she began to feel better.

But new research suggests that if you’re drinking a smoothie for certain perceived health benefits, combining some fruits may backfire.

Focus on Flavanols

The study, in the journal Food & Function, looked specifically at the flavanol content of certain fruits. It found that a banana-berry smoothie might not have as many health benefits as you think. When you blend together fruits high in the enzyme that turns fruit brown when exposed to oxygen, like bananas, with fruits high in the beneficial plant compounds known as flavanols, like berries, the flavanol content declines quickly. After 30 minutes, the amount of one flavanol dropped by 80%.