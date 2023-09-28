How What You Eat Is Linked to Midlife Weight Gain

Sept. 28, 2023 – The message about weight gain in midlife is probably familiar: Avoid excess sugar, starchy vegetables and refined carbohydrates. At the same time, eat more fruit, whole grains, and green, leafy vegetables rich in fiber.

A new large study confirms these recommendations, but researchers also calculated, on average, how the quantity and quality of what you eat can affect weight gain over time.

Eating an extra 100 grams a day of starch from vegetables like corn, green peas, or potatoes was linked to 3.3 pounds more weight gain over 4 years, for example. In contrast, adding 10 grams per day more of fiber was linked to 1.75 pounds less weight gain at the same time. (For comparison, one medium russet potato is about 170 grams, one cup of green peas is 150 grams, and one ear of corn is about 100 grams)

The researchers found that women with excess weight gained more weight, compared to men.

Not All Vegetables Are Created Equal