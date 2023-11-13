Mediterranean 'Diet' Is Really a Lifestyle With Benefits

Nov. 13, 2023 -- What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about the word “diet?“ For most people, diet means giving up enjoyable foods, regimented eating hours, and counting calories. Dig a bit deeper into the origins of the word and it becomes more palatable: The word "diet" comes from the Greek word "diata," which means a way of life or living.

For Ancient Greeks, diata meant visits to healing temples, saunas, meditation rooms, and most importantly, enjoyment of a variety of foods in a social atmosphere. This pattern of eating and living created a blueprint for what would eventually be coined the Mediterranean Diet, a holistic approach to life where the whole is much greater than the sum of its parts.

“I like to say that the Mediterranean Diet is a helpful and pleasurable lifestyle plan that allows you to eat a lot of what is good for you -- and enjoy a little bit of what isn’t on occasion -- without giving anything up,” said Amy Riolo, an award-winning chef, television host, and author of 16 books. Riolo was named as ambassador of Italian cuisine in the U.S. and ambassador of Mediterranean cuisine in the world by the Italian news agency ANSA.