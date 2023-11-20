Watching What You Eat? How to Navigate Meals This Holiday Season

Nov. 20, 2023 – Getting together with friends and family around the holidays can be joyous, awkward, or sometimes both. It’s largely expected that you will overindulge around Thanksgiving and throughout the holidays. It’s almost an American pastime to overeat this time of year.

But what if you’ve been losing excess weight and don’t want to give up your hard-won progress? What if you’re the only one with diabetes at a large holiday meal?

WebMD asked nutrition and diabetes experts for their tips on navigating these and other challenges. They explain not only best practices to avoid overeating, but how to pass the serving dish without insulting a guest or host or having to explain to everyone why you’re skipping dessert.

“Many people find themselves in situations surrounded by food, and it can be overwhelming if people are trying to stay on a weight management plan that practices portion control,” said Beverly Tchang, MD, a medical weight management expert with the Comprehensive Weight Control Center at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City.