‘Food as Medicine’ Concept Starts to Catch On: What to Know

Nov. 21, 2023 – If you’re like 90% of U.S. adults, you don’t meet the government’s dietary recommendations for eating enough fruits and vegetables. Low-income people have an especially big challenge in this respect, as they may lack access to healthy food.

This is important, because diet plays an outsize role in health and health costs. About 60% of American adults have at least one chronic disease, and diet-related diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and lipid disorders are the most common. In fact, diet is now the leading risk factor for death in the U.S. Poor diet is involved in about 500,000 deaths each year.

Until recently, efforts to improve the nutrition of chronically ill people were mostly the field of public health. Health care providers and insurers did very little about this problem. But now, this may be changing.

The “food as medicine” movement says doctors should use food “prescriptions” as medical treatment. There’s now real money behind this approach, and larger investments are expected as emerging research shows that food as medicine can save money.