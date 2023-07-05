Is 'Vegan' a Dirty Word? Study Finds It Turns Some People Off

Dec. 13, 2023 – Going vegan isn’t just good for the planet – the diet has been found to help you lose weight and lower your risk of type 2 diabetes, some kinds of heart disease and cancer, and high blood pressure. Giving up all animal products can also improve your gut microbiota and help people with diabetes manage their blood sugar. And the latest research suggests you’ll start to see benefits in just 8 weeks. So why is it that only about 1% of Americans say they follow a vegan diet?

It may just be the word “vegan.”

In a new study, researchers at the University of Southern California set out to learn how vegan labeling influenced consumers. They offered more than 7,000 people a choice between two gourmet food gift baskets. One included meat and dairy, and the other held exclusively plant-based foods. The basket without animal products was chosen just 20% of the time when it was labeled “vegan” – but when it bore labels like “healthy” and “sustainable,” more than twice as many people in the study selected it.