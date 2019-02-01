How Much Alcohol Is Safe to Drink? 'Not Much' May Be the Answer

Jan. 17, 2024 – When it comes to alcohol consumption, moderation is everything.

Many studies over the past 20 years have suggested that people who have a drink a day or less may have a lower risk of cancer, heart disease, or all-cause mortality than those who abstain from drinking. Yet a growing body of newer research shows that those claims may be a mirage.

A JAMA review of 107 studies published from 1980 to 2021 found that occasional or low-volume drinkers did not have a lower risk of all-cause mortality than lifetime nondrinkers did. But there was a significantly increased risk of mortality among those who had a few drinks per day or more.

The study, which included nearly 5 million people, found that low-volume drinkers had a significantly lower mortality risk than did lifetime abstainers. After adjusting for biases in the studies, such as non-representative samples and the inclusion of people who used to drink in the abstainer groups, the mortality risk from alcohol consumption increased for all drinking categories but became insignificant for low-volume and occasional drinkers.