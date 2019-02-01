What Counts as a 'Low-Carb' Diet and Is It Right for You?

Feb. 7, 2024 -- Atkins, keto, the Zone, the paleo diet – it seems like low-carb diets have been around forever, and they've only grown in popularity over the years. But despite their renown, it remains unclear what exactly "low carb" really means.

A study recently published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition analyzed over 500 articles about low-carb diets and found that, among the scientific community, there remains a real discrepancy about what "low carb" means.

The study's principal investigator, Taylor Wallace, PhD, CEO of Think Healthy Group and an adjunct professor of nutrition and food studies at George Mason University, said that given the sheer amount of research that has been put into studying low-carb diets, it's striking that we don't have a clear definition.

The range of evaluated studies – all published between 2002 and 2022 – found that most trials defined low-carb as having 100 grams or less of carbohydrates daily. But many also had much stricter definitions, with carbs taking up only 40-60 grams per day.