Mindful Eating Aims to Change Your Relationship With Food

March 1, 2024 – You may be familiar with the basic steps: Slow down, notice what you’re eating, and enjoy your food. But mindful eating can be more nuanced, and if done with intention over time, it can change your relationship with food and benefit your health, experts say.

Even if you spend your day rushed – eating breakfast during your morning commute, having lunch at your desk, and heading home to dine in front of the television – you can make it work.

“Start small. Start with just one bite,” said nutritionist Linn Thorstensson, Dip NT mNTOI, director of the Center for Mindful Eating, a nonprofit organization.

There are many simple ways to get started with mindful eating. Rahaf Al Bochi, RDN, LD, a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, recommended chewing your foods well and savoring each bite. Also, choose one meal a day to begin where you might have more time to eat mindfully, and then pay attention to how you feel when you’re done.