Is Obesity 'Contagious'?

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Jan. 23, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Living in a neighborhood with a high rate of obesity might raise the odds that you and your children will become plus-sized, too.

That's according to a new study involving more than 1,500 U.S. Army families. The researchers say their findings may help explain why high obesity rates in the United States tend to cluster in certain geographic areas.

"Living in a community where obesity is more of the norm than not can influence what is socially acceptable in terms of eating and exercise behaviors and body size," explained study author Ashlesha Datar.

A phenomenon called "social contagion" may be at work, she said, though the study did not prove a cause-and-effect link.

The bottom line: "If more people around you are obese then that may increase your own chances of becoming obese," said Datar, a senior economist at the University of Southern California Center for Economic and Social Research.

Datar and co-author Nancy Nicosia, of the RAND Corp., focused on Army families because they typically relocate based on military requirements rather than personal preference. This eliminated from the get-go one theory about regional obesity -- that people who are obese associate with others like themselves.

The researchers sifted through 2013-2014 data for about 1,300 parents and 1,100 children. The families were stationed at or near 38 military installations across the United States.

Datar wanted to see if families had higher odds for being overweight or obese when posted in counties with higher rates of obesity.

The team first reviewed body mass index (BMI) for family members. BMI is a measure of body fat based on height and weight.

They then assessed the "shared environment" in which service families lived, tallying up the number of grocery stores, sports and recreational facilities, and such.

The researchers also weighed each community's overall obesity rate. These ranged from 21 percent (El Paso County, Colo.) to 38 percent (Vernon County, La.).

Datar said the analysis confirmed that "military families assigned to installations in counties with higher obesity rates were more likely to be overweight or obese than military families assigned to installations in counties with lower rates of obesity."