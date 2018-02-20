Low-Fat Diet vs. Low-Carb: And the Winner Is …

TUESDAY, Feb. 20, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- When it comes to shedding pounds, the debate has raged about whether low-carb diets are better than low-fat ones. But new research finds little difference between the two.

That conclusion comes from the tracking of roughly 600 adults who had been between 15 and 100 pounds overweight when they embarked on either a low-fat or low-carb supervised diet for a year.

"In short, we hypothesized that we would be able to use information from previous studies of the past decade to come up with factors that we could test that would help determine which diet is better for whom," explained study author Christopher Gardner.

But both diets prompted similar weight loss, he said. What's more, Gardner and his colleagues did not gain any new insight as to why some people seem to lose more weight than others, regardless of which approach they embrace.

"The data and results we generated will not help clinicians guide patients, or [help] people to pick for themselves, one of these diet approaches over the other," he acknowledged.

Gardner is a professor of medicine with the Stanford Prevention Research Center's department of medicine at Stanford University Medical School.

In the study, participants were between the ages of 18 and 50. Roughly six in 10 were women.

Study participants were not told to count calories, but rather to restrict either fat intake or carb intake. The dieters were told to avoid unhealthy low-quality "shortcuts," such as processed junk foods that happen to be labeled "low-fat" or "low-carb," according to the report.

Dieters were also advised to cook for themselves as much as possible; to snack less; to eat with family and friends; to avoid dining while watching TV; to avoid sugar and refined grains; to eat lots of vegetables; and to choose whole foods whenever possible.

By the end of the study period, the investigators found a wide range of results. Some dieters lost as much as 60 pounds, while others gained as much as 20.

But as to why, Gardner said the jury is still out. He noted, for example, that genetic testing failed to pinpoint any sign that would predispose a dieter to either lose or gain weight, regardless of dietary approach.