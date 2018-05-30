U.S. Obesity Rates Rising Again

TUESDAY, June 12, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- After briefly leveling off, the U.S. obesity rate may be climbing again, according to a preliminary study.

The rate had been rising for decades until it appeared to plateau in recent years. But, in the new study, researchers found that the trend may have been short-lived.

And if nothing changes, they estimate that half of all U.S. teenagers will be overweight or obese by 2030 -- as will one-third of kids between 6 and 11 years old.

Among U.S. men, for example, the rising rates of overweight and obesity seen since 1999 leveled off between 2009 and 2012. But they took off again in 2015-2016, when 75 percent of men were overweight or obese.

It's not clear that the numbers represent a true reversal, according to the researchers, led by Dr. Youfa Wang, a professor at Ball State University, in Muncie, Ind.

The findings are based on a relatively small number of Americans, Wang said. Plus, he noted, the patterns would have to be followed over a longer period to know whether they are lasting trends or short-term spikes.

But it seems clear the national obesity problem is not going away, according to the researchers.

"It is unlikely that obesity and related health problems in the U.S. will become less serious in the future," Wang said. "We need to continue and enhance our efforts in fighting the obesity epidemic."

Wang was scheduled to present the findings Monday at the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition, in Boston. Research presented at meetings is generally considered preliminary until it is published in a peer-reviewed journal.

For the study, Wang's team analyzed data from two ongoing federal health surveys. The investigators found that, not surprisingly, the overall prevalence of obesity rose between 1999 and 2016. But the patterns differed depending on sex, race and other factors.

Among women, the obesity rate climbed without interruption -- reaching 41.5 percent by 2016. At that point, 69 percent of U.S. women were either overweight or obese.