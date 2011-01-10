Obesity Plagues Rural America

TUESDAY, June 19, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Country folk are being hit harder by the U.S. obesity epidemic than city dwellers, two new government studies show.

Nearly 40 percent of rural American men and almost half of rural women are now statistically obese, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers reported Tuesday.

And rural men, women and children are more likely to be severely obese than their counterparts from urban areas.

Further, rates of severe obesity in adults grew much faster in rural areas than metropolitan areas during the past decade and a half, said senior researcher Cynthia Ogden.

"If you look at the trends in men, severe obesity more than tripled in rural areas," said Ogden, a CDC epidemiologist. "In women, severe obesity more than doubled."

Experts categorize obesity according to body mass index (BMI), a measurement based on height and weight. Severe obesity -- a BMI of 40 or more -- increased in rural men from less than 3 percent in 2001-2004 to almost 10 percent in recent years.

Severe obesity also increased among urban-dwelling men during the same period, but only from 2.5 percent to roughly 4 percent.

In non-metropolitan women, severe obesity leapt from about 6 percent to almost 14 percent, while creeping up from about 6 percent to just over 8 percent among urban women.

"It increased for urban residents, but it didn't increase as much," Ogden said.

Health experts said they are puzzled by the studies' results, given the popular notion that urban dwellers have less access to healthy food and regular physical labor than rural dwellers.

"I wasn't surprised that obesity was a problem in rural areas. I was just surprised that it was higher than in urban areas. I kind of expected it to be the other way," said Dr. Robert Wergin, a country doctor in Milford, Neb. He's also past president of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Obesity is linked to an array of health problems, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke, certain types of cancer and pregnancy complications.