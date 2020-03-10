Here's More Evidence Obesity Can Shorten Your Life

FRIDAY, Nov. 16, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A study that tracked the weight and survival of more than 6,000 Americans for 24 years reinforces the notion that piling on excess pounds can lead to an earlier grave.

Being statistically obese, but not simply overweight, was tied to a 27 percent increase in the odds of dying within the study period, according to a research team from Boston University.

People in the "obese" category had a body mass index (BMI) between 30 and 34, with 30 being the statistical threshold for obesity. For example, a 5-foot 4-inch person weighing 175 pounds has a BMI of 30.

The risk of dying young was also higher for "very" obese people -- those with a BMI of 35 to 39. People in this weight category had nearly double the odds of dying during the 24-year study period compared to people with a normal weight, said biostatistician Ching-Ti Liu and colleagues.

The study was unique, Liu's team believes, because it wasn't based on a person's BMI at one point in the life span, but instead tracked people's "weight history" over time. That should "improve the accuracy of BMI data and thus lead to better estimates of the association between obesity and mortality," the study authors reported.

The approach did turn up one finding that may be heartening to people fighting the "battle of the bulge": Being overweight, but not past the BMI 30 threshold for obesity, did not seem to affect life span.

The study found that overweight people could expect roughly the same survival odds as those in the normal-weight category.

"There was no difference in mortality risk for those who remained overweight and those who remained normal weight," noted Mark Pereira, an epidemiologist at the University of Minnesota. That could be because healthy lifestyle changes can stave off disease, even in overweight people, he suggested in a commentary accompanying the new study.

Prior studies "have clearly shown that decreases in disease incidence are possible through improved diet and physical activity among overweight and obese individuals, whether weight loss is achieved or not," he added.