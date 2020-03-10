Weight Loss Surgery Carries 'Easy Way Out' Stigma

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 12, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- For many obese people, weight loss surgery can be a new lease on life, but too few who qualify for the procedure opt for it.

One big reason: The widespread notion that surgery is an "easy way out," signifying a weakness of willpower to slim down using diet and exercise.

Almost 40 percent of nearly a thousand surveyed in a new study thought weight loss surgery (or "bariatric surgery") was this kind of lazy, quick fix for weight loss.

And a "large percentage of the population -- nearly 50 percent -- think that weight loss surgery is performed for mostly cosmetic reasons," added lead researcher Dr. Heather Yeo. She's an assistant professor of surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City.

That's "unfortunate, as there are clear health implications to obesity, and strong data which support the effectiveness and safety of weight loss surgery," she said.

Yeo believes people need to become aware of the health dangers linked with obesity.

"Obesity is a public health epidemic that contributes to mortality and many other health conditions, such as hypertension and diabetes," Yeo said. "Weight loss surgery has a low rate of complications and also has excellent success."

The patients who want weight loss surgery are not doing it to look better, agreed Dr. Eric DeMaria, president of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

Mostly, "they want better health," he said. "The effective treatment for this disease of obesity is bariatric surgery, and 99 percent of the people who could benefit by this treatment aren't getting it."

But given the stigma around obesity, many patients don't consider weight loss surgery, DeMaria noted. "You're almost admitting to being a personal failure as a human being, because you can't lose weight by yourself," he said.

But that's a false perception, DeMaria said. Obesity is a complex disease of metabolism. "It's extremely difficult to treat without assistance of medications or surgery in addition to all the behavioral stuff," he explained.

DeMaria said the surgery is safe and effective. In addition, he noted, "It also treats all the serious medical conditions that accompany obesity and even reverses the risk of premature death."