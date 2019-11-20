Which Obesity Surgery Is Right for You?

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- People considering obesity surgery have a lot to think about, including the specific procedure they want. Now a large study finds that one surgery is tied to a higher rates of hospitalization in the years afterward.

Looking at medical records from more than 33,000 U.S. patients, researchers found that those who underwent gastric bypass surgery had higher rates of hospitalization in the next five years, versus patients who underwent sleeve gastrectomy.

Bypass patients also tended to need more abdominal surgeries and other invasive procedures.

The findings are not surprising, experts said. Gastric bypass is a more complex surgery than the gastric sleeve approach, and previous studies have pointed to a higher risk of complications.

But compared with the "explosion" of research on the effectiveness of weight-loss surgery, relatively little has dug into the downsides, said Dr. Anita Courcoulas, who led the new study.

"It's just as important to publish studies on the adverse outcomes," said Courcoulas, a professor of surgery at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. "We want to give patients information on both sides of the risk-benefit equation."

That's not to say that gastric sleeve is the better choice. On the "benefit" side of things, gastric bypass typically spurs more weight loss, Courcoulas said.

So when it comes to deciding on a procedure, patients' values and preferences are key, she said.

In the United States, gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy are the two most common surgeries used to treat severe obesity. Both change the anatomy of the digestive system and limit the amount of food a person can eat before feeling full.

During gastric bypass, surgeons divide the top portion of the stomach from the rest, creating a small pouch that is then attached to the small intestine -- bypassing most of the stomach. As a result, people eat less, and the body absorbs fewer calories. That rerouted traffic also changes the function of the gut's hunger hormones, according to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS).