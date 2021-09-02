Oct. 18, 2021 -- Brian Martin Sr. has struggled with weight loss off and on most of his life. He says that struggle kicked into high gear 3 years ago when he needed a hip replacement.

His doctor told the 64-year-old from Woodstock, MD, the good news was the hip replacement was the solution to his problem, but the bad news was he had to bring his body mass index, or BMI, down before he could have the surgery. He weighed just under 400 pounds at the time.

“Having body mass index of at like 55 and having to drop to 40, which entailed dropping about 85 pounds, it was kind of, well shall I say, it was quite an impact on me in many ways. My ego was the first way, but then how to formulate a plan was the next.”

Making that plan is the key, experts say, but no one template will work for everyone. Bouncing from diet plan to diet plan is not unusual, and it’s usually unsuccessful. But some people have found strategies that worked, and the best weight loss plan appears to be the one you find interesting and doable.