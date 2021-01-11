How to Choose the Right Weight-Loss Surgery

Nov. 1, 2021 -- It’s normal to be conscious of how you look in the mirror. Losing weight isn’t just healthy, but it can also boost confidence ­in powerful ways.

The CDC estimates that half of adults try to lose weight in any given year, with younger adults most likely to make the effort, followed by middle-aged adults, and older adults. Common ways of shedding extra pounds include healthy eating, exercising, and intermittent fasting.

But for some, there is another path that many may consider a last resort: weight loss surgery.

Spencer Kroll, MD, PhD, an internal medicine specialist in New Jersey, says, “People typically opt for weight loss surgery after failing several diet programs and sometimes medication therapy."

Jeannie Boyer, a licensed dietitian in Mount Pleasant, SC, says others chose surgery to help resolve or improve diabetes, high blood pressure, and sleep apnea.

“Some of these conditions, like diabetes and insulin treatment, make losing weight through diet and exercise very difficult, which is why surgery might be ideal,” she says.