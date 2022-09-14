Weight-Loss Surgery Has Long-Term Benefits for Pain, Mobility

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Sept. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Bariatric surgery aims to help severely obese patients shed significant weight, and now new research shows that many can also look forward to lasting pain relief and mobility.

Though many patients regain some weight in the first couple of years after bariatric surgery, pain and movement benefits seem to stand the test of time. Seven years out, 43% of the roughly 1,500 patients enrolled in the study said their joint pain remained noticeably lower than before surgery, and nearly two-thirds said their physical functioning was still better.

"Previous studies had provided evidence that bariatric surgical procedures are associated with clinically important improvements in pain, physical function and work productivity; however, most studies only followed participants one to two years, at which point participants were at the peak of their weight loss," said lead author Wendy King. She's an associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health.

King and her colleagues found that patients were experiencing "clinically important improvements in bodily and joint-specific pain and physical function" seven years after the two most common types of bariatric surgery -- Roux-en-Y gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy.

The new study builds on prior research by the same team, which found that three years after bariatric surgery, 50% to 70% of patients reported less pain, as well as better walking speeds and broadly improved physical function.

Patients in the new study had weight-loss surgery between 2006 and 2009. About 8 in 10 were white women, ranging in age from 38 to 55.

Between three and seven years after surgery, the percentage of patients who were still reporting clinically important gains in pain, physical function and walking speed dropped -- all down between 7 and 11 percentage points, the study found.

Even so, seven years out, half were still striding faster when completing a 400-meter walk than before surgery. Forty-three percent were still seeing significant improvements in pain and 64% in physical function.

A better ability to handle the physical demands of work was another enduring benefit of the surgery.