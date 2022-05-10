Oct. 5, 2022 -- What if a baby's developing brain at the critical time just before birth and in the early days afterward establishes the lifetime risk for obesity?

Previous research has suggested that human genes associated with obesity determine whether a person will have a hard time maintaining a healthy weight later in life. For decades, researchers have looked for links between genetic variants and body mass index (BMI), explains Robert Waterland, PhD, professor of pediatrics-nutrition at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX. But the problem is the genetic ties found so far don't explain weight gain and who is most at risk, he says.

So could there be more behind rising obesity rates than genetics and lifestyle?

In their new study published in Science Advances, Waterland and his team looked at the possibility that environmental influences – such as poor nutrition and stress – during a critical window of brain development might influence obesity risk.

The research team led by Harry MacKay, PhD, a postdoctoral associate in pediatrics-nutrition at Baylor, focused on a tiny section of the brain called the arcuate nucleus of the hypothalamus, which regulates the body's energy balance between food intake, physical activity, and metabolism.