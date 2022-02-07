Gluten-Free Diet May Reduce Cancer Risk in Celiac Disease

Sept. 14, 2021 -- Overall cancer risk is slightly increased in patients older than 40 within their first year of a celiac disease diagnosis, but the risk drops within a year of diagnosis, shows a Swedish study of 47,000 people with celiac disease.

"Celiac disease is associated with an increased risk of types of cancer, and we believe that this is due to the longstanding inflammation that is induced by gluten," says study author Benjamin Lebwohl, MD, director of clinical research at the Columbia University Celiac Disease Center in New York.

Writing in the journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, the authors explain that most studies looking at cancer risk in patients with celiac disease were done before both the widespread use of serologic testing for celiac disease and access to gluten-free food was widely available. Earlier studies linked celiac disease to gastrointestinal malignancies, such as small intestinal adenocarcinoma, and lymphomas.

A prior analysis of this Swedish cohort found that the risk of small intestinal adenocarcinoma, while low, continued for up to 10 years after diagnosis with celiac disease. In the study, which was published in Gastroenterology, the authors found the risks of small-bowel adenocarcinoma and adenomas were significantly increased in people with celiac disease, compared with those without this disease.