Everyday Pain Relief: Ulcers

We tend to think of over-the-counter painkillers as perfectly safe.

But even these drugs do have risks, so it's important to follow the instructions about how to take them. And if you have an ulcer, you need to be very careful before popping over-the-counter (OTC) painkillers. Many common ones can irritate the stomach lining, aggravating ulcers and potentially causing serious problems.

"People think that if a medicine is available over-the-counter, it has no risks," says Byron Cryer, MD, a spokesman for the American Gastroenterological Association. "But about a third of all ulcers are caused by aspirin and other painkillers. More than half of all bleeding ulcers are caused by these drugs."

The problem isn't only with OTC painkillers. Many remedies for colds, sinus problems, and even heartburn contain the same ingredients.

If you have an ulcer, you need to avoid any foods or medicines that will make your condition worse. So before you grab a bottle of pain reliever to soothe your aches and pains, learn some dos and don'ts.