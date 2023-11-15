Are There Exercises That Benefit Women More Than Men?

Feb. 28, 2024 – We know that we have to exercise. It boosts our cardiovascular health, strengthens muscles, and ultimately contributes to our longevity and quality of life. But according to new research, women may benefit more from physical activity than men do. Does that mean there should be sex-based guidelines around exercise?

It turns out, when it comes to recommending different exercises based on sex and gender, there isn’t an expert consensus.

Weight training, for example, should be an essential part of anyone’s exercise regimen. But it’s especially important for women to incorporate weight training into their routines, says Phillip Williams, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with Baylor College of Medicine, due in large part to their higher risk of osteoporosis as they approach menopause.

“Weight training improves bone density greater than any other type of exercise,” Williams says. “As an orthopedic surgeon, I definitely encourage any woman who might be at risk for osteoporosis to engage in a good weight training regimen where they're challenging their muscles regularly.”