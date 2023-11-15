How My New Golf Hobby Made Me Healthier in Unexpected Ways

April 5, 2024 – For decades, I resisted invitations to try, learn, and play golf. Too frustrating, I said. Too expensive. Too much to learn. Too time-consuming.

I too-too-too’d myself out of giving it a shot.

A lifelong hobby dabbler, I finally decided to give golf a whirl last summer.

I bought cheap clubs and took a few lessons. I went to the driving range and slugged around for nine or 18 holes every few weeks. I logged bad scores but hit just enough so-satisfying shots that I fell in love-hate with the sport.

It felt right.

Ted Spiker, left, can now play golf with his twin sons.

Then something unexpected happened. Without trying, I started improving in other areas of my life. I didn’t miss a workout. I went from walking 9,000-11,000 steps a day to regularly more than 14,000 (even on non-golf days). I drank less. I – stop the presses – asked for doggie bags when I ate out.

I never would have believed that golf had anything to do with these subtle but important changes, but maybe it did.