Jump-Start Your Exercise With This Mindset Reset

May 3, 2024 – There are plenty of reasons to exercise, but some are more motivating than others.

Perhaps the sexiest motivator – and the one people tend to go with, especially with warm weather around the corner – is to build the "beach body."

The problem: Setting big expectations for weight loss can position you for disaster. More research is showing that exercise alone has a relatively small impact on weight loss, and if you don’t see the results you wanted, your motivation wanes.

For many – maybe you – “exercise is only associated with trying to lose weight,” said David Creel, PhD, a psychologist, dietitian, and exercise physiologist at Cleveland Clinic. Because of that, “it’s been linked with a lifetime of perceived failure and has a really negative connotation.”

A change in mindset may help: If the number on the scale refuses to change, keep exercising anyway, Creel said. “I’ll ask patients, ‘If your diet goes south, do you stop showering?’” Of course not, he said: “That’s how we should think about exercise” – as part of your health maintenance routine.