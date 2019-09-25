Report Finds Americans' Health Is Flagging

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 30, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- The United States just received its annual checkup, and the news isn't good.

Life expectancy has declined over the past three years, driven down by increasing rates of suicides and drug overdoses.

Electronic cigarette use among teens nearly doubled in the last year, increasing the risk of addiction for an entire generation of Americans.

And only about half of uninsured babies have received their recommended vaccinations, leaving them vulnerable to preventable infectious diseases.

Those are some of the major observations from Health, United States, 2018, an annual report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS).

Life expectancy at birth was 78.6 years in 2017, a number that has slipped in recent years, the report stated.

Life expectancy decreased 0.2 years between 2014 and 2015, and another 0.1 years between 2015 and 2016.

Opioids and suicide deaths

The decrease in life expectancy is being driven by more deaths among younger Americans, said report co-author Renee Gindi, chief of the analytic studies branch in the NCHS.

"If you have more younger people who are dying, that's going to bring down life expectancy," Gindi said.

Those deaths are linked to two other highlighted statistics: increased deaths due to suicide and drug overdose.

The suicide rate for children aged 10 to 14 more than doubled between 2007 and 2017, rising from 0.9 deaths to 2.5 deaths for every 100,000 kids, the findings showed.

During that same period, the overall U.S. suicide rate increased 24%, from 11.3 to 14 deaths per 100,000 people.

The death rate from drug overdoses in America also underwent a dramatic 82% increase during the decade, from 11.9 to 21.7 deaths per 100,000 people.

"We're seeing the increase in drug overdoses and suicides among younger adults, where we don't see large death rates among those groups," Gindi said. "Certainly that is a contributor to the decline in life expectancy."

Epidemic of despair