Smartwatch App Might Help Detect A-Fib

WEDNESDAY, March 21, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Smartwatches already can help you track your heart rate. Someday they may also help detect a serious heart rhythm irregularity known as atrial fibrillation, new research suggests.

"Atrial fibrillation is the most common heart rhythm disturbance in the world," said study lead author Dr. Gregory Marcus. With atrial fibrillation, "the top chambers of the heart, called the atria, are firing in a completely chaotic, disorganized and rapid fashion."

The resulting fast and irregular pulse may cause palpitations, feeling faint, feeling out of breath and feeling fatigued, said Marcus, a heart specialist at the University of California, San Francisco.

Atrial fibrillation is also a leading cause of blood clots and stroke, he said. "Importantly, however, some patients may not feel the rhythm disturbance at all," he noted.

Earlier detection would enable people to start taking blood-thinning medications to reduce their risk of stroke, the researchers said.

In this new "proof of concept" study, Marcus and his colleagues assessed the accuracy of a screening app designed to work on the Apple Watch.

"Our overall hope is to leverage the growing use of smartwatches to help detect atrial fibrillation without any extra effort on the part of the user," Marcus said.

The study was partially funded by a grant from San Francisco-based Cardiogram Inc., maker of the app used in the study. Other sponsors included the U.S. National Institutes of Health; the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute; the medical technology company Medtronic; and the consumer technology company Jawbone.

The study team estimated that 34 million people globally have atrial fibrillation, raising their risk for stroke, heart failure and early death. That includes roughly 2.7 million Americans, according to the American Heart Association.

Today, atrial fibrillation is screened by electrocardiogram (ECG) at a health care facility. But the study researchers wondered if the heart rate sensors in smartwatches and fitness trackers could also do the job.

To answer that question, they focused on 9,750 adult patients (average age 42) enrolled in the Health eHeart Study. Nearly 350 indicated they had atrial fibrillation, and all owned an Apple Watch, which routinely collects a user's heart-rate and step-count data.