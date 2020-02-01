One Way to Help Ease A-Fib: Give Up Drinking

THURSDAY, Jan. 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- If you have atrial fibrillation (a-fib) -- a potentially dangerous irregular heart rhythm -- giving up alcohol could ease your symptoms.

That's what happened when researchers asked people with a-fib who normally have roughly two drinks a day to stop drinking. When they compared the teetotalers to a similar group of people with a-fib who continued drinking, the investigators found that those who abstained from alcohol delayed their next a-fib episode and reduced the overall time spent in a-fib.

"Regular and/or excessive alcohol consumption may be a contributor to atrial fibrillation episodes and symptoms. A trial [period] of abstinence or significant reduction in alcohol intake should be considered as a mainstay of atrial fibrillation therapy," said senior study author Dr. Peter Kistler. He's director of cardiac electrophysiology at Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, Australia.

Kistler added that additional benefits of abstaining from alcohol include weight loss and reduced blood pressure.

The study was published Jan. 2 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Atrial fibrillation affects more than 33 million people worldwide, according to background information in the study.

Instead of contracting to pump blood and then relaxing, a-fib causes the upper chambers of the heart (the atria) to quiver. This allows blood to pool in the heart, which can cause a blood clot. When the heart pumps again, the clot is pushed into circulation. If the clot travels to the brain and blocks a blood vessel, it can cause a stroke, according to the American Heart Association.

The author of an accompanying editorial, Dr. Anne Gillis, said there are a number of ways that alcohol is linked to a-fib. In people who have already been diagnosed with the disorder, Gillis said, "alcohol is a potential trigger for atrial fibrillation."

Drinking also appears to be related to developing the condition in the first place. Gillis explained that alcohol has been associated with changes that occur in the heart, including scarring that can affect the electrical activity that controls the heart's rhythm.

She noted that alcohol is also associated with a number of conditions linked to a-fib, such as obesity, obstructive sleep apnea and high blood pressure.