Implanted Microchip Could Help Avoid Stroke

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, June 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Norman Mayer, 86, walks around with a computer chip in his chest and doesn't think a thing about it.

Doctors implanted a tiny heart monitor chip in Mayer's chest after he suffered a mini-stroke in late 2015, to track his heartbeat and potentially detect an irregular heart rhythm called atrial fibrillation (a-fib).

"You don't even know it's there," said Mayer, the sitting mayor of the Alberta community of Camrose in Canada for the past 32 years. "It's not bothering you. It's just there and a part of life."

But thanks to the chip, doctors were able to better track Mayer's heartbeat and adjust his medication to keep him from having another stroke, he said.

Mayer participated in one of two new clinical trials that show implantable heart monitor chips are much more effective at detecting irregular heart rhythms than the external devices now more commonly prescribed following a stroke.