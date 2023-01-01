Tell Your Boss: Flexibility at Work = Better Heart Health

Nov. 15, 2023 – Did the pandemic throw your work schedule upside down? If you now have any more flexibility in how and when you do your work, there’s good news: Researchers have found a compelling link between a flexible workplace and a reduced risk of diseases of your heart and blood vessels.

Epidemiologist Lisa Berkman, PhD, and a team of co-authors from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Penn State University found that workplaces that gave employees more autonomy, balance, and support positively influenced individual heart health.

The randomized study, published in the American Journal of Public Health, looked at data from 2009 to 2013 and groups of employees from two companies: an IT company with moderate- to high-salaried workers, and a long-term care facility with mostly female caregivers who earned low wages. (A randomized study uses two or more groups of people that are as similar as possible, except for the treatment they get.)

According to co-author Orfeu Buxton, PhD, a professor of biobehavioral health at Penn State, the lessons from this study still hold up, perhaps even stronger after the COVID-19 pandemic.