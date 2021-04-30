Masonia Traylor was 23 when she was diagnosed with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in 2010. “The first couple of weeks, I just cried every day,” recalls Traylor. “I was reflecting on my whole life at 23, and I felt really disappointed in myself; questioned a lot of the decisions that I [had] made.” But as Traylor was figuring it out, she found out she was pregnant 2 weeks after her HIV diagnosis. More than a decade later, Traylor’s 9-year-old daughter is healthy. But Traylor clearly remembers the tremendous amount of pressure and stress she felt.

HIV Diagnosis and Stress An HIV diagnosis is life changing. Once you get it, there’s no effective cure. But with the right kind of medical treatment, you can keep the virus count in your blood low and live a long, healthy life without the risk of infecting others. While medical advances have greatly improved life expectancy, the stigma and stress that stems from an HIV diagnosis can still take a toll on your quality of life.