Crohn’s disease can have a huge impact on your quality of life. A mobile app can help you manage your condition, so you can feel better mentally and physically. But with at least at least 165,000 health-related apps available for Apple and Android devices, you may have a tough time deciding what to choose.

Many of these health apps are general in nature; for example, they track foods, symptoms, or other generic health topics. That’s not necessarily a bad thing when it comes to Crohn’s. In fact, any app that tracks medications, provides appointment reminders, and helps you learn food-symptom triggers can help you get control over Crohn’s disease, explains Shiraz Khaiser, MD, a gastroenterologist at the Illinois Gastroenterology Institute in Peoria.

However, there are also Crohn’s-specific apps, which may include news and education, as well as access to an online community.