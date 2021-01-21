Can Kombucha Help With Crohn’s Disease?

Kombucha is a sour, fizzy, fermented drink most often made with green or black tea , Javelli says. Some types of kombucha are high in probiotics . These are live microbes added to food or supplements with the intent to benefit your body. “They are the type that live in harmony with us and help keep us healthy,” Javelli says.

But we do know this: If you have Crohn’s, it’s harder to maintain the balance of “bad” and “good” bacteria in your gut. You have fewer of the type that can reduce inflammation . And this imbalance can lead to diarrhea and other digestive problems.

We don’t really know what causes or cures Crohn’s disease, says Diane R. Javelli, a dietitian with the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle.

Why People With Crohn’s Try Kombucha

Some people with Crohn’s try kombucha because they hope the probiotics will help restore their gut’s balance.

“A lot of my patients have tried or continue to take probiotics,” Javelli says. “Many say they think it helps in some way. It may make them less gassy or bloated. Or it may help regulate bowel movements, causing less diarrhea or constipation. Others say they feel they get more bloated when they take the probiotics.”

It’s hard to tell whether the probiotics or some other factor makes their symptoms better or worse, she adds.

One challenge is that no one regulates probiotics. “So it’s difficult to know what you’re getting,” Javelli says. There are many, many different types and strains of these good bacteria.

“We also don’t know what each person already has in their digestive system or what they need,” she says. What kind of bacteria do people with Crohn’s need? And is it different for each person with Crohn’s? “We really don’t know.”

“There also isn’t a lot of research proving the benefits of probiotics,” she says. “The American Gastroenterology Association recently released new guidelines saying that there isn’t enough data to warrant their use with most conditions.”

Even fewer studies have found benefits of probiotics for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) like Crohn’s. They haven’t clearly shown the ability to prevent or lessen symptoms of Crohn’s disease.