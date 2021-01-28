As more states approve marijuana for medical use, its perks -- both possible and proven -- seem to be growing like, well, weeds. The drug, which comes from the cannabis plant, is used to ease nerve pain, calm nausea during chemo, treat glaucoma, and even manage posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Research shows it can open up your airways, too. But can something you burn and breathe in help lung conditions that stem from smoking, like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD?

“We know that there is some dilation of the airways when people inhale cannabis,” says Albert Rizzo MD, a pulmonologist and chief medical officer at the American Lung Association. “However, when you inhale smoke, you trigger inflammation in your airways.”

You have to weigh the dangers and possible long-term effects of this swelling against marijuana’s possible benefits.